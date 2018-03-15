Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Views Of Both Ski Areas!

1 Mountain View Upper MLS#B1101010 $299,000

Spectacular views of both ski areas offering 4 seasons of the Ellicottville lifestyle. Walk down to the village from your smart design townhouse. Spacious bedrooms, stunning master suite, wet bar area between the living and kitchen area, large deck off the dining room and another deck off the living room. Vaulted ceilings combined with the attractive stone fireplace compliment the living room area. Good storage space for your seasonal equipment. Family room for the kids, fully furnished & move in condition. For more information give Cathleen Pritchard a call now! 716-983-4234 or email: cathleen.pritchard@gmail.com. Visit their NEW website for more great chalets & homes teampritchard.com and don’t forget to find them on Facebook and Instagram for everything Ellicottville! Photos by: Jeff Mellon of 360 Tour Designs