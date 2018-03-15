Wally Holland Induction

Inducted into Catt. Co. Sports Hall of Fame

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

On April 7, local resident and soccer referee Wally Holland will be inducted into the Cattaraugus County Sports Hall of Fame. The banquet and award ceremony will be at the Little Valley American Legion beginning at 6pm. Tickets for the event are $25. Tickets can be reserved by calling Mark Benton at 532-4053 or email hidibenton@aol.com. The deadline for reservations is March 30.

The award is given to honor achievement in sports but not necessarily to participants. Indeed, the bulk of the awards over the years have gone to coaches, officials, directors, referees, umpires, and administrators. “The nominations are based on activity and longevity,” says Mark Benton, Director of the Hall of Fame. He adds they look for people who are established in the community, have a track record (unintended pun), and remained active in their sport. This is the 16th year the awards have been presented.

But there are some local athletes that have been honored in the past. Jillian Vogtli, who finished 11th in women’s moguls at the 2006 Torino Olympics is a member of the Hall of Fame. She skied on the Holiday Valley ski team. Richard Edmunds rowed for the US at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics and is an inductee. He is currently a resident of Delevan.

In choosing candidates, the committee tries to pick a resident from each school district or community. This year’s group of inductees includes Wally Holland from Ellicottville, as well as Mike Wilber (Allegany-Limestone), Todd Conley (Randolph), Steve Brundage (Salamanca), Chuck Struble (Hinsdale), Jana Landahl (Pioneer), James Hebdon (West Valley), Dave Waugh (Portville, posthumously), Dick Stitzel (Gowanda), Bob Ring (Olean), Harley Butler (Franklinville), Tim Miller (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), William Delity (Ellicottville, posthumously), Adam Delity (Ellicottville). Mr. Benton says, “We chose Wally Holland because he has done so much for soccer in Ellicottville.”

Soccer has been an important part of Wally Holland’s life since he was a young boy growing up in England. He recalls his family being evacuated during the blitz of London. So lean were those war years, he and his friends had to play soccer with a tennis ball on a cement schoolyard. After the war, he supported himself with various jobs and played as an amateur on the Manchester City team. Eventually, Holland wound up working for a cruise line in South Africa. Cunard cruise lines had just completed work on Princess, the ship known as the “Love Boat”. It became famous as the boat featured on the TV show of the same name. “Countess” was its twin, and Mr. Holland served on it, working as a waiter in the First-Class Dining Room. In 1977 he met and married his American born wife; Kathleen Goolin. They had two sons Wally Jr. and Philippe and in 1989 moved to the US. A while later the family moved to Ellicottville.

At that time soccer in Ellicottville was in its early stages. The Referee credits the brothers Joe and Adam Delity with “creating what we have here (in soccer).” He says, “Joe Delity should be given more acclaim.” With two boys entering the school system, Holland started refereeing in 1991, and now referees games across the state. Mr. Holland is officially recognized as the oldest soccer referee in at least New York State and possibly the country. Looking back on his life, Holland says, “I’ve been very lucky”. Asked how he feels about the growth of soccer as a sport, he replies, “It’s a wonderful thing that has happened.”