Welcome to Mardi Gras

Annual 3 Day Celebration Kicks off this Friday

Welcome to Ellicottville’s annual celebration of the last days of the ski season, Winter Carnival and the Mardi Gras parade.

Friday night, March 9th, everything kicks off with Ellicottville’s Masquerade Party. This year’s party will be held upstairs at Madigan’s from 6-9 pm. This party is not like any other. Here the Mardi Gras King and Queen for the weekend will be crowned. Those in attendance will be choosing the royals through applause. On top of that, the upstairs of the green bar will be transformed into an area that will resemble all the pomp and circumstance of a New Orleans celebration of Fat Tuesday. Food to fit the festivities will be available and music will be playing for those that want to make use of the dance floor. There will also be a costume contest at the Ball. Come out in your best Mardi Gras costume! Tickets for the Masquerade party can be purchased at the Chamber website, www.ellicottvilleny.com, and are $35 in advance, $40 at the door.

Saturday morning kicks off Winter Carnival at Holiday Valley with a weekend filled with activities on the hill. Holiday Valley will offer Face Painting in Customer Service, a Safety Patrol Cookout (10-5pm) at the base of Yodeler as well as the Snowbar (12-4:30) and live music (4-8pm).

Saturday night the Mardi Gras Parade will kick off in the Village. The parade lines up at 6pm and starts at 6:30.

Sunday Holiday Valley will hold its Ski Patrol Pancake Breakfast at the top of Champagne Warming Hut beginning 9am. There will be Face Painting in Customer Service again (10am-2pm), a Safety Patrol Cookout at the base of Yodeler (10am-5pm), Ski Club Hotdog Cookout (noon), and the Snowbar.

The costume contest on the slopes will line up at the Edelweiss lean-to at 11:45, Sunday morning at Holiday Valley, and what would Winter Carnival be if not for the Downhill Dummy? Get that brave mannequin ready for the trip down the hill. The contest starts at 2pm and continues until the last dummy is tossed.

Throughout the weekend the Ski Patrol Food Drive will be taking place outside for Tops Markets, they will also collect during Saturday’s parade to benefit the Ellicottville Food Pantry.

Come out and see another thing that makes Ellicottville easy to find, hard to leave. For more information, visit Ellicottvilleny.com or holidayvalley.com.