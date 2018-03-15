West Valley Redevelopment

CCIDA Backs Renovation of West Valley Inn

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Audit Time

The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency received its audit for their 2017 fiscal year. Denise Veloski from Johnson Mackowiak and Associates gave a report on the audit. She said the audit was a “unmodified opinion,” that is there were no findings that raised any concerns for the accountants. Corey Wiktor, Executive of the CCIDA and the IDA Board Members took the report as good news. A motion was passed to accept the audit.

West Valley Inn

Douglas Studd the new owner of the West Valley Inn made a presentation to the IDA Board. The Inn was built in the late 1800’s as a combination hotel, restaurant and community center. The previous owners of the 7,700 square foot building had allowed the hotel to deteriorate and fall behind on taxes. Eventually they abandoned it. The County foreclosed on the property and sold it to Mr. Studd at a tax sale in May of 2016. Since then he has begun to completely gut the building and fully restore it. Eighteen hydraulic jacks were placed under the building. It took much more force to lift the building than Mr. Studd had anticipated. Judging by the amount of force it took to elevate it, the contractor estimated the building weighed about 220 tons. A new foundation and full basement was built and the building lowered back down on it.

Mr. Studd is seeking sales tax abatement for an adaptive reuse project to continue to renovate the former hotel. He plans to operate the business as a full service restaurant. There are large rooms on the second floor and apartments on the third. The new owner said one of the second floor rooms is large enough to be a dance hall and he might consider that use. He also said he would recondition one of the apartments and move into it. Once completed the restaurant will employ about 15 people. The project has already received a grant from the state in the amount of $450,000 for restoring a historic property. Mr. Wiktor said he had been by the property and said there was “tremendous amount of life and activity.” Wiktor added through the adaptive reuse the hotel the parcel will be placed back on the tax rolls, will create roughly 20 new jobs, and represented a “win win on many fronts.” The Board approved a Resolution to hold a public hearing on the project and passed a preliminary SEQR resolution.

The CCIDA Board considered a Resolution to sell a half acre parcel to the Village of Cattaraugus. The property has been owned by the CCIDA for some time. It is the location of the former train station for the Village. The Agency took ownership of the parcel as part of a railroad track purchase it made years ago. The Village plans to build a Senior Center on the property. The sale price was $1 plus expenses related to the sale. Mr. Wiktor said the only expense was $700 for the appraisal.

The Director gave a project update on Sunny Olean LLC. The $1.5 million project calls for the complete renovation of the building at 110-116 West State Street. The plan is to stabilize the buildings, construct a ground floor café, retail spaces and refurbish the apartments on the upper floors. Wiktor said the enterprise is “desperately needed to create density in the city, to not only attract new residents, but to compliment the retail market that occupies North Union Street.” He noted the project is just around the corner from the long empty Manny Hanny building. The developer has been using many local contractors and suppliers for the work. The first tenants in the building are expected to move in mid-summer.