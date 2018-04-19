WNY Maple Festival

Two Days Filled with Fun Next Weekend in Franklinville

Next weekend you have the opportunity to taste the mouth watering, freshly made maple syrup and learn the process of making it! Experience two days of maple bliss in Franklinville NY April 28 &29 with all day long festivities including all you can eat pancake breakfast starting at 7:30am, demonstrations and a craft show. There will be a petting zoo, antique gas and engine show, kids rides, a craft show, a parade, a library book sale, SAPS 5K race, plowing demos, live entertainment, and the Miner’s Cabin will be open. Registration for the parade and race, as well as info on vendor spots and the car & auto show are available on Franklinville NY’s website.